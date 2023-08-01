Black Diamond Group (BDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Black Diamond Group to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of C$81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.10 million.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Black Diamond Group stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.88. 44,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,851. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$3.59 and a 52-week high of C$7.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$356.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.19.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Featured Stories

