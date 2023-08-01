Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Short Interest Down 7.5% in July

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWC remained flat at $10.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. 12,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,584. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 0.05. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 431,653 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 878,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 212,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

