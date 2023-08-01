B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BME. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.74) to GBX 640 ($8.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.93) to GBX 545 ($7.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.25) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 513.57 ($6.59).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 553.20 ($7.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 289 ($3.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 592.60 ($7.61). The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 538.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 498.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

