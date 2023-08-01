BMO Capital Markets Cuts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$14.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.81.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

TSE:ARE opened at C$10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.29 and a 1 year high of C$14.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.35. The company has a market cap of C$676.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 121.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

