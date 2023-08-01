Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion. Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.80 EPS.

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.75. 668,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $98.87. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.

In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $434,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

