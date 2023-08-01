Brokerages Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) PT at $56.50

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,674.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,437.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $91,674.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,437.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,401,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,217,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,523 in the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.