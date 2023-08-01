Brokerages Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) PT at $82.33

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,533.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after acquiring an additional 637,420 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,585,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $86.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.81.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

