Brokerages Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT at $7.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

In related news, Director Cosmo Denicola bought 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,756.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cosmo Denicola bought 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $413,756.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,160 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

CSSE opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $15.89.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($1.10). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 195.39% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

