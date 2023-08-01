Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) PT at $11.12

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

