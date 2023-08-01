Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Target Price at $83.57

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.80 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $79.01.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $729.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

