Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BRKL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 908,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,639. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $942.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookline Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

In related news, CEO Darryl J. Fess acquired 5,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,165. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

