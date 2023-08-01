Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of BRKL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 908,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,639. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $942.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brookline Bancorp
Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.
Brookline Bancorp Company Profile
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookline Bancorp
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.