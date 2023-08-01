Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $106.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.92.

Brunswick stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

