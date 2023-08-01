Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Down 9.6% in July

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 285,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BFST shares. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 6,036 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,107.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,107.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Business First Bancshares news, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 6,036 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,107.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,107.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 2,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,705.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,361 shares of company stock worth $302,525 in the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after acquiring an additional 569,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 692,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after acquiring an additional 56,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 478,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFST stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. 200,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,261. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $537.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

