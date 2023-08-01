C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CCCC stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. 364,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $182.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.93. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 482.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

