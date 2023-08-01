Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.7 days.

Cal Dive International Price Performance

Shares of CDVIQ remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Cal Dive International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Cal Dive International Company Profile

Cal Dive International, Inc operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

