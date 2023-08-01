Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in July

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,200 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 1,762,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Calibre Mining stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 56,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CXBMF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

