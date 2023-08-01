Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $98.00 at Susquehanna

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.
CP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.21.
CP stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $85.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after buying an additional 4,630,693 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
