Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 2,729 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $458.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,728. The firm has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.95 and a 200-day moving average of $418.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

