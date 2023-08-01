Centrifuge One Day Trading Volume Reaches $310,071.79 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $17.00 million and approximately $310,071.79 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.29135532 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $416,738.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

