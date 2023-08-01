Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lowered by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.30. 7,512,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.39.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

