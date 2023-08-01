China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in July

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,904,900 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 23,494,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.7 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CICHF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. 9,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,672. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

