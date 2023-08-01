China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in July

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,904,900 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 23,494,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.7 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CICHF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. 9,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,672. China Construction Bank has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.
About China Construction Bank
