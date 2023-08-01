China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in July

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,485,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 26,162,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137,427.0 days.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

Shares of CHHQF stock remained flat at $0.86 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95. China Hongqiao Group has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Hongqiao Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About China Hongqiao Group

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

