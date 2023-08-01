Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Cimpress Stock Up 2.9 %
Cimpress stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.73. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
