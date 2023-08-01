Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Cimpress Stock Up 2.9 %

Cimpress stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.73. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cimpress

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,805,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

