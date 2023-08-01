Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 720,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,974 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. 15,150,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,782,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

