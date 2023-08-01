Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 194,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Citycon Oyj Price Performance
COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a fifty-two week low of C$6.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.02.
About Citycon Oyj
