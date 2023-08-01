Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Codexis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,140,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 9.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,295,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 353,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 168,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDXS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Codexis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 854,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,696. The company has a market cap of $220.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. Codexis has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.