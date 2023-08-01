Colliers International Group (CIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of C$1.83 per share for the quarter.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.80). The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.29 billion.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group Increases Dividend
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
