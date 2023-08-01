Columbia Sportswear Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.30. 635,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research firms have commented on COLM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

