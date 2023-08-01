Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40 to $4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 to $3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 620,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,951. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,721,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after buying an additional 476,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,152 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

