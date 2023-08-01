Commerce Bank Sells 35,816 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,816 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. 15,286,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,642,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

