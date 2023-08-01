Conflux 1-Day Volume Reaches $37.65 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $569.13 million and $37.65 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,768.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00311807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00819707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.25 or 0.00538318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00061859 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00128540 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,075,521,349 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,075,263,581.381225 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17500395 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $24,258,038.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

