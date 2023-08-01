Construction Partners (ROAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.10 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Construction Partners stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,868.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Construction Partners news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $360,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,546.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,868.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,657 shares of company stock worth $935,680. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 336,161 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 137.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 210,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 784.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 160,704 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.