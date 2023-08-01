Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.20 on Tuesday, reaching $555.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $246.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $530.20 and a 200-day moving average of $507.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

