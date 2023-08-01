Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

COUR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $16.73.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,741,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,931,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $382,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 953,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,031,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,741,778 shares in the company, valued at $36,931,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,157 shares of company stock worth $9,947,693 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

