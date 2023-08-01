Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Sets New 1-Year High at $159.11

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $159.11 and last traded at $158.41, with a volume of 92035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.05.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.14 and a 200-day moving average of $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 23.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $6.7385 dividend. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Credicorp by 4,440.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 288.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

