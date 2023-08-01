Critical Survey: ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) vs. Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$41.31 million ($0.88) -2.56 ProQR Therapeutics $4.25 million 28.52 -$68.60 million ($0.84) -1.79

Analyst Ratings

Corvus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProQR Therapeutics. Corvus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProQR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 ProQR Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 188.89%. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.35, indicating a potential upside of 190.00%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -65.40% -54.63% ProQR Therapeutics -1,707.31% -84.97% -37.05%

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers. The company also develops CPI-818, a covalent inhibitor of ITK, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial to treat patients with various malignant T-cell lymphomas, as well as designed to inhibit the proliferation of certain malignant T-cells; and Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced or refractory renal cell cancer. Its preclinical stage products include CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression; and CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1). It also develops various other early-stage research programs, including AX-1005 for undisclosed targets in CVDs; AX-2911 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); AX-0601 for obesity and Type 2 diabetes; AX-9115 for rare metabolic condition; and AX-2402 for rare neurodegenerative conditions, as well as other targets in its discovery pipeline. In addition, the company develops Axiomer RNA base-editing platform technology. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center, Inserm Transfert SA, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Leiden University Medical Center, as well as license and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

