Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $41.97 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $346.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 566,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 297,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

