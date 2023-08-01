Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,665. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

