Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $159.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,922. The firm has a market cap of $428.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $160.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

