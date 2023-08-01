Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 544,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,941,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 30.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $156.20. 2,869,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.28. The company has a market cap of $368.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

