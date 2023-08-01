Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.06 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

DH traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. 600,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.66, a PEG ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.65. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $30.11.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have issued reports on DH. Barclays cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.29.

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares in the company, valued at $15,883,084.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 24.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 171,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,723,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 32.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 974,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

