Definity Financial (DFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.50 per share for the quarter.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of C$907.50 million during the quarter.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Stock Performance

TSE DFY remained flat at C$33.19 during trading on Tuesday. 186,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,849. The company has a current ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.07 and a 1-year high of C$40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.83.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

DFY has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.65.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.