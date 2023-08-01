DEI (DEI) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $31.37 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00310981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013326 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.