DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

DFILF remained flat at $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday. DFI Retail Group has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

Get DFI Retail Group alerts:

DFI Retail Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. DFI Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.