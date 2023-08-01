Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Up 13.4% in July

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 4,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.88. 3,894,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,421. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,410,371,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

