Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,714,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,010,000 after acquiring an additional 264,335 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,642,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,123,000 after purchasing an additional 234,223 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,024 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,860,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after buying an additional 1,898,828 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 627,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.27.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

