DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.77 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.53. 1,362,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

