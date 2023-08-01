Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $101.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after buying an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.62 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

