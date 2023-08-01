Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,849. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

