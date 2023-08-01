Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Purchases 370 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,045. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

